Twitch puts ads back on Amouranth’s channel

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has become a cornerstone for many to stay informed about the news and events of the world. Founded in 2006, it has been on a long journey towards monetization, finally turning a profit for the first time in 2018. Today, monetization remains one of the key performance indicators when it comes to earnings season. They reported 199 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) vs a forecast of 200 million in their most recent earnings report. Not a bad miss which represents 20% YoY growth. However, as the market doesn’t seem to favor anything growth or speculative at the moment, the stock was sold off bringing it not far from its IPO price of $44.90.