Twitch puts ads back on Amouranth’s channel
Popular hot tub streamer Amouranth put Twitch on blast early this week for removing advertisements from her channel. And today, the platform has reverted that decision. Twitch disabled Amouranth’s ability to run advertisements on Monday, May 17 without telling her despite the streamer being a partner in good standing with the platform. After Amouranth spoke out about the issue on her stream and other social media platforms, Twitch responded today in a blog post, admitting that its failure to communicate was a “mistake.”dotesports.com