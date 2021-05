A German soldier on trial for plotting an attack on high-ranking politicians told a court in Frankfurt Tuesday how he posed as a Syrian refugee and hoodwinked immigration officials, despite speaking no Arabic. "Neither Arabic nor details about my story were necessary," said 32-year-old Franco Albrecht, an alleged right-wing extremist who successfully applied for asylum in his own country. In a bizarre case which has fuelled concerns over right-wing extremism in Germany, Albrecht is accused of plotting "a serious act of violence that endangers the state" while posing as an asylum-seeker. Though he denies plotting an attack, Albrecht told the court Tuesday that he was "sorry" for having illegally applied for asylum.