Drinks

Home brewing with my dad is the perfect Father's Day gift—and you can do it, too

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Here comes Father's Day again, and along with it, the big question of how to celebrate him. The old standbys, like a tie or socks, are—let's face it—boring gifts, and even unique ones may not be as special as time spent with the old man. He may just prefer some craft beers and conversation, which is why this year I decided to spend some QT with my dad and a home brewing kit.

