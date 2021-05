Max Verstappen triumphantly won the Monaco Grand Prix. The Dutchman started from first position after Charles Leclerc, who qualified on pole, could not start because his car was not fixed in time after crashing in qualifying yesterday. Max held on to the lead at the start of the race and consequently the victory was his. Verstappen took his first victory in Monaco with nine seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz, who finished second. Lando Norris completed the podium. As Hamilton finished in seventh position, Max also takes the lead in the championship, for the first time in his Formula 1 career.