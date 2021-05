Qualified — a conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce — recently announced $51 million in financing. These are the details. Qualified — a conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce — recently announced $51 million in financing led by Salesforce Ventures with additional participation from existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures. And the investment reinforces Salesforce’s commitment to Qualified as the only conversational sales and marketing platform purpose-built for Salesforce Sales Cloud, and comes shortly after Salesforce CMO Sarah Franklin joined Qualified as a board of directors observer and former Salesforce SVP Dan Darcy joined Qualified as Chief Customer Officer.