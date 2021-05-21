Burlington, St. Johnsbury have record-high temperatures
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A heat wave brought record-high temperatures to two Vermont communities on Thursday. The temperature hit 92 degrees (33 Celsius) at the Burlington International Airport on Thursday at 4 p.m., beating the old record of 91 degrees F (32 Celsius) set in 1975, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. St. Johnsbury reached 88 degrees (31 Celsius), surpassing the old record of 87 (30 Celsius) from 2012.www.ccenterdispatch.com