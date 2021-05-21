Public health practices move ahead as Black people’s vaccination rates fall behind.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky offered a new risk assessment to the public on May 16: “If you are vaccinated, we are saying you are safe, you can take [off] your mask and you are not at risk of severe disease or hospitalization from COVID-19,” she said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “If you are not vaccinated, you are not safe. Please go get vaccinated or continue to wear your mask.”slate.com