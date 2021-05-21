Netflix's Trese Confirms Release Date With New Trailer
Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its next original anime series, Trese! Netflix sparked a lot of interest in the past couple of years when they announced they would be increasing their licensing and production of anime for the streaming platform, and this announcement included an official anime adaptation of the Philippine original comic series, Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's Trese. Netflix had been keeping fairly quiet about how this new adaptation had been shaping up over the last year or so, but now we have gotten our first full look at the new anime with its first trailer.comicbook.com