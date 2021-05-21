newsbreak-logo
Keep your COVID-19 vaccine card safe in a stylish sleeve

KHBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who have gotten vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, the vaccination card is an important document that needs to be kept safe. So why not make it fun? Below are some great leather and vinyl options for keeping your vaccination record safe and dry. Want a plain, clear option...

Public Healththe-journal.com

Don’t laminate original COVID-19 vaccination card

I almost had my original CDC-authorized COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card laminated. An anchor on MSNBC recommended this morning to make a front and back copy of this card and laminate the copy. The original card should be in your home to record the next round of booster/yearly shots and then...
Fraud Crimesthreatpost.com

Telegram Fraudsters Ramp Up Forged COVID-19 Vaccine Card Sales

A new type of fraud is spiking across the platform: Selling fake vax records to people who want to lie their way into places where proof of vaccine is required. Telegram groups are being abused by fraudsters peddling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to the unvaccinated and anti-vaxxer communities, according to researchers.
Kidswirx.com

Pediatrician: COVID-19 Vaccine Safe For Kids

It is safe. That’s what pediatrician, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who exposed the Flint water crisis, says about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. It’s been approved for kids12 to 15 by the FDA and she had her daughters, ages 12 and 15 vaccinated today. “They’ve missed out on so much this...
Dayton, OHchildrensdayton.org

keeping your family safe this summer while navigating COVID-19

School is out and summer is here, but you may be wondering how your family can take advantage of the warmer weather as we still deal with the effects of Covid-19. Some households may be fully vaccinated, but others may be split, with parents and older siblings completely protected, but younger kids still waiting for their opportunity to get the vaccine. We sat down with J. Michael Klatte, chief, division of infectious disease at Dayton Children’s, to learn what summer activities are best for our families as we navigate our “new normal.”
Petshealthnewshub.org

The Sniff Test: Can Dogs Keep Us Safe From COVID-19?

British researchers might have found a new way to bio-detect COVID-19 that’s more reliable than rapid tests, faster than PCR tests and suitable for use at mass gatherings or airports around the world. All it took was some sniffer dogs and smelly socks worn by people infected with the coronavirus....
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

It's safe to donate blood after COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's safe to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and right now, there's a critical need to donate, according to Vitalant's Communications Manager Brittany Estrella. There is no deferral time for those that have been vaccinated, and there is an urgent need for blood donations...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Is It Safe To Travel Now That People Are Getting Vaccinated For COVID-19?

As summer approaches and more people are getting vaccinated, is it now safe to travel? And if so, how is travel different at this stage of the pandemic?. Houston Matters host Craig Cohen spoke with experts about how vaccinations have changed traveling guidelines, and the safety precautions Houstonians should take if they choose to travel this summer.
Roslyn Heights, NYNews 12

14-year-old from Roslyn Heights rolls up his sleeve for COVID-19 vaccine

A 14-year-old from Roslyn Heights was one of the first in his age group in the state to roll up his sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. In exclusive video sent to News 12, Alex Sadofsky is seen getting the shot. Sadofsky says he didn't expect to get it so quickly. Sadofsky says he was scheduled to receive it a CVS on Thursday but "there was an error with the appointment, and they ended up giving us a shot that was extra for today. We were lucky."
Worldsamoanews.com

COVID-19 vaccination card has an “official vaccination” stamp on it

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The COVID-19 Vaccination card is given the “Official Vaccination” stamp by the Health Department showing that the holder of the card is now fully vaccinated with two doses. A yellow sticker “I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE” is placed on the card and the person is also given a pin, with the same information, after they receive their 2nd dose.
Essex County, NJbaristanet.com

Get Your COVID-19 Vaccination at Toni’s Kitchen Thursday – First 100 Participants Get Gift Card

St. Luke’s Church is hosting a free, no pre-registration required Covid-19 vaccination opportunity with the Essex County Commissioner and Board of County Commissioners at Toni’s Kitchen on Thursday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to stop by for a J & J or Moderna vaccine. Starbucks gift cards are available for the first 100 participants.
