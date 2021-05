Soulja Boy is riding high off of the success of "She Make It Clap" which is one of the biggest songs on TikTok right now, if not the biggest. The rapper is preparing for the release of his upcoming project Dracoand has been making the rounds in the past week. The rapper recently chopped it up with HNHH for an in-depth conversation about his career from his work as a producer to touring with Young Money in '09.