Ramesh Ponnuru: Pro-lifers needn't fear a post-Roe abortion-rights backlash

The Supreme Court could make something great happen in the future, but corporate bullies may try to stop states from doing the right thing. The Supreme Court will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, possibly in the fall. It involves a 15-week abortion ban passed in Mississippi in 2018 and has the potential to overturn pro-abortion rulings such as Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. If the 6-3 conservative majority on the court were to overturn those past court rulings, it could give states more power to restrict abortion. Many pro-life states would take advantage of the opportunity. Many of them already have laws on the books that would outlaw most abortions if the Supreme Court overruled these cases entirely.