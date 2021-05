Welshman Elfyn Evans was the somewhat surprising leader of the 54th Rally of Portugal after a further seven thrilling special stages on Saturday. Ott Tanak had been the dominant force for much of the day, the Estonian pedalling his Hyundai i20 Coupé to a string of four victories on five gravel stages. But the 2019 World Champion damaged his rear suspension on the second run through Amarante and was forced to throw in the towel several kilometres from the stage finish.