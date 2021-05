In this article Audrey Martinovich shares the ways she believes her ADHD is a benefit to her in her professional life. Like a lot of people, my pandemic experience had its share of existential crises. Once the routine went out the window, I felt like my wheels were always spinning but I was stuck in the same place. I couldn’t focus on anything. I was constantly forgetting where I put things (phone, my glass of water, the snack I was just holding…) or what item I entered a room to get.