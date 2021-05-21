newsbreak-logo
Sedona, AZ

‘Temporary’ tax is now magically transmogrifying

By Christopher Fox Graham
Sedona Red Rock News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the comic strip “Calvin & Hobbes,” young Calvin owns a Transmogrifier Gun. This magical weapon in the pages of the comic strip can transform anything Calvin shoots at into anything else. In much the same fashion, the city of Sedona and Sedona City Council has decided to turn the temporary 0.5-cent tax increase imposed in 2018 for the Sedona in Motion traffic improvements into a “transit tax.”In the last few months with the new council seated, staff and council has transmogrified “traffic” into “transit.”

