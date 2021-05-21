‘Temporary’ tax is now magically transmogrifying

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is holding a special session Wednesday to discuss a possible zone change at Two Guns for a planned resort development. The board is conducting a public hearing at 5 p.m. on possible approval from general zoning to resort commercial with the approval of a master development plan on just over 246 acres at the Two Guns interchange on Interstate-40. The area is about 28 miles east of Flagstaff. The development is called 2 Guns Luxury Resort. The resort will have nearly 800 lodging units, which includes RV sites, tipis, wagons, bungalows, yurts, equestrian camping sites and a cliffside hotel. It will also include water parks, miniature golf course, drive-in theater and more. For more information on the development, log onto historic2guns.com. The meeting will be live streamed on the county’s YouTube page.