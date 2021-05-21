newsbreak-logo
Iceberg Thermal IceSLEET X5, The Third Version Of This Unique Family

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
Cover picture for the articleThe FPS Review have already looked at Iceberg Thermal’s IceSLEET X7 and X6, and continue with the IceSLEET X5, a smaller design to fit in tighter spaces. This model is 115 (L) x 146 (W) x 159 (H) mm and weighs in at 852 g, which should fit quite a few different cases. They tested the cooler with various fans speeds on a Ryzen 7 2700X at stock speeds, from full speed which saw temps of just under 69C all the way down to 600RPM which saw a toasty 75C. In all cases but the 600RPM tests, the IceSLEET X5 didn’t quite cool as well as it’s two larger siblings, which does make sense.

