Iceberg Thermal IceSLEET X5, The Third Version Of This Unique Family
The FPS Review have already looked at Iceberg Thermal’s IceSLEET X7 and X6, and continue with the IceSLEET X5, a smaller design to fit in tighter spaces. This model is 115 (L) x 146 (W) x 159 (H) mm and weighs in at 852 g, which should fit quite a few different cases. They tested the cooler with various fans speeds on a Ryzen 7 2700X at stock speeds, from full speed which saw temps of just under 69C all the way down to 600RPM which saw a toasty 75C. In all cases but the 600RPM tests, the IceSLEET X5 didn’t quite cool as well as it’s two larger siblings, which does make sense.pcper.com