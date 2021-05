Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers: ROUND 1, GAME 1. After 28 seasons of existence, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face their in-state rival, the Florida Panthers, for the first time in a playoff game. A long-awaited Sunshine State playoff series is starting tonight with the game in Sunrise, Florida. Unlike in the previous years, where the Lightning were a clear favourite between those teams, both teams are heading into the first round of playoffs with almost even chances to make the next round.