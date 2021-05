The Jones Act prevents LNG from being transported from one U.S. port (like Cove Point, Maryland and Elba Island, Georgia) to other U.S. ports (like Boston and New York) because there are no built-in-the-USA LNG carriers, a requirement under the 1920 Jones Act. When New England runs low on natural gas, they must import the gas from Russia (see Confirmed: LNG Coming to Boston on Jan 22 is Illegal Russian Gas). Yet with the recent outage of the Colonial Pipeline (an oil-products pipeline), the federal government has temporarily waived the Jones Act to allow port-to-port shipments of gasoline and diesel fuel. Something is wrong with this picture.