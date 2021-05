LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful® Pistachios, long-time supporter of championship boxer Jose Ramirez, is proud to sponsor him in the ring once again as he faces Josh Taylor on May 22 for the junior welterweight unification title, Ramirez's biggest fight yet. If victorious, Ramirez would become the first Mexican American junior welterweight boxing champion and only the second undisputed junior welterweight champion of the four-belt era. The main event fight will take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) on May 22, 2021 at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.