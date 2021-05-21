newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

5 Minutes With LIQUI MOLY’s Sebastian Zelger

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery so often, our editorial staff selects one aftermarket industry professional to get to know a little better. Participants are asked to respond to a series of questions that can be answered in about the same amount of time you might spend chatting at the office coffee pot or waiting for an elevator. In this installment of “5 Minutes With,” we get to know Sebastian Zelger, CEO at LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada.

www.aftermarketnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Adam Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liqui Moly#Porsche Cars#Porsche Ag#Bmw Cars#Porsche Cayenne#New Cars#Police Cars#Liqui Moly#Liqui Moly Usa Canada#The Porsche Ag#Mercedes#Ufc#Toyota Tacoma#Seat Stitching#Air Vents#Leather#Oem Style Bumpers#Brand#Exclusive#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Lucid Motors reveals all the tech inside its all-electric Air sedan

The aim of the company’s branded Lucid User Experience, or Lucid UX, is to include all the tech that customers might want in a vehicle priced between $80,000 and $169,000 without adding clutter and confusion. “We really tried to follow a strong principle of ease-of-use and a short learning curve,...
EconomyAutoweek.com

Daimler and Shell Team up on Hydrogen Trucks

Daimler and Shell are teaming up on a hydrogen corridor in northern Europe, with a plan to build 150 stations, joining Cologne, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. Mercedes-Benz recently began tests of its hydrogen fuel-cell truck, intended to go into production in the second half of the decade. Daimler envisions hydrogen fuel-cell...
Carselectrek.co

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT first drive: this is a luxury rocket

Audi invited us to drive the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT in the Adirondack mountains, a mere 10 minutes from my home north of NYC. How could I pass up that opportunity when I traveled across the country to see it for the first time in 2019? The drive made for a memorable (and inexpensive!) lunch date with my wife to boot.
CarsMotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz's first dedicated EV, the 2022 EQS, starts production

Although Mercedes-Benz was relatively early to the electric-vehicle game with its B-Class and SLS AMG Electric Drive models launched a decade ago, as well as an investment in Tesla before it went public, the German auto giant has had a rocky start when it comes to volume EVs. There was...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm Radicalizes the Sports Sedan

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm is a car that is more about the past than it is about the future. It's a gas-burning, fender-flared winged beast of a sports sedan whose origins can be traced back to the 1960s. Back then, Alfa's racing engineers slimmed down the weight of the...
Carskoamnewsnow.com

2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: A New Baby SUV From Volkswagen

With Volkswagen dropping its entry-level Golf hatchback in the U.S. (though the sporty GTI and Golf R variants will live on), the German automaker is in need of a new entry into the brand. Thus comes the Taos, which has the advantage of being an SUV, today’s preferred body style.
Carscorvsport.com

C8 Corvette Production Halted at Bowling Green Plant

2021 C8 Corvette Production Halted Due To Parts Supply Issue. It was announced this week that General Motors was shutting down the Corvette Manufacturing Plant in Bowling Green Kentucky this week due to a temporary parts supply issue. The company alleges that the shortage has nothing to do with the processing chip shortage which has been impacting car companies around the globe. They also claim that the current shutdown is temporary and expected to last no more than a week.
Colorado Stateaftermarketnews.com

Alligator TPMS Supports Chevy Volt, Colorado Models

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now support auto-learning on the 2019 Chevy Volt and 2021 Chevy Colorado. These vehicles are among the first GM mid-sized models to have both an auto-relearn feature for the TPMS, and also a fill-assist feature, the initial ones being the new Chevy Corvette C8 and full-size SUVs (Tahoe, Suburban, etc). Auto Learn allows the vehicle to automatically locate TPMS sensor locations after a tire rotation has been completed or after installing new sensors. Also offered is a Tire Fill Alert System that indicates via audial and visual cues when a tire is being inflated and when it’s been filled to the recommended psi. When filling a tire, the turn signal will flash on the corner that is being filled and the driver will be informed that the optimal tire pressure has been reached during inflation by sounding a single horn chirp. If the tire is accidentally over inflated, the vehicle will sound multiple horn chirps.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Explorer EV Is In Development Pipeline, Says Ford CEO Jim Farley

Today, Ford is hosting its 2021 Capital Markets Day, a virtual presentation with investors outlining the automaker’s plans for the future. So far, we’ve been treated to a host of new information, including the fact that Ford is planning to once again increase its investment in electric vehicle technology through 2025. But while speaking with investors, CEO Jim Farley also revealed that a Ford Explorer EV is in the works, too.
Wayne, MIPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ready For a VW Pickup Truck? Because it is Coming

Volkswagen makes a variation of the Ford Ranger in Europe and other countries. But the last time VW sold a truck in the US was the Rabbit car/truck. Before that, it was the Microbus with the fold-down bedsides in the 1950s and 1960s. But now there are signs VW is preparing its next pickup truck to sell in the US.
CarsMotorAuthority

An electric Ford Bronco might be coming

The Ford Bronco hasn't even arrived in consumers' garages yet, and already it appears the Blue Oval is working on an electric model. On Wednesday, Ford held its Capital Markets Day presentation to give investors and analysts a look at the automaker's future. The presentation focused on electrification, including pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs to be based on two new dedicated electric vehicle platforms. One of those platforms might underpin a future electric Bronco.
CarsGreen Car Reports

10 reasons the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is irresistible

Ever since the introduction of the Hyundai 45 Concept in 2019, we’ve known that Hyundai’s first dedicated electric vehicle would be something special. The Ioniq 5, is a design throwback that nods to the most stylish hatchbacks of the 1970s and early ‘80s, yet simultaneously it’s at the leading edge in tech and design.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia Cop Car Has Bulletproof Glass And Armored Doors

The Italian police force is famous for its exotic police cars based on the Lamborghini Huracan. The Alfa Romeo Giulia has also formed part of the Carabinieri Italian military police force, and now the four-door Italian sports sedan has been given an upgrade. Last week, Alfa Romeo delivered the first...