newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnstable County, MA

Hyannis man charged with vandalizing Barnstable Police Sub-Station

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – In the early hours of Sunday morning, May 15, 2021, the Barnstable Police Department Hyannis Sub-Station was vandalized by someone smashing the glass doors out with a brick. The Barnstable Police Department midnight shift responded to the scene and began investigating the incident with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations. As a person of interest was developed, Barnstable Police Detectives and the Barnstable Police Community Impact Unit joined the investigation, which focused on 27 year old Casey Weatherbee of Hyannis.

www.capecod.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, NE
City
Hyannis, MA
County
Barnstable County, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Hyannis, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Barnstable County, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Crime#County Police#County Sheriff#County Court#Cape Wide News#Vandalizing Barnstable#Man#Felony Destruction#Fire Departments#Property#Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Barnstable, MAWCVB

Glass doors smashed at Cape Cod police station

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are investigating an act of vandalism after the glass doors to the department's Hyannis substation were smashed. Police say the discovery was made at 491 Main St. at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were left to pick up the pieces of glass left behind by...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Neighbors call in smoldering fire

OSTERVILLE – A smoldering fire beneath the front porch of a home on Joby's Lane was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire Capt. Captain Sean Greene said neighbors called the department at 4 p.m. saying they noticed smoke from the residence at 92 Joby’s Lane. “No one was...
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 LBs of marijuana in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Courts May 6 - May 12

Timothy P. Dambacher, 52, Southborough; operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on May 5 in Bourne; bail set at $300, Scram alcohol monitor, ordered not to operate a motor vehicle, pretrial hearing set for June 4.
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Crews battle small attic fire in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS — Fire crews were called to a home Saturday afternoon for a small fire in the attic, according to Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire Lt. Eric Sabatinelli. The Fire Department was notified of the fire at 10 Caitlin Circle at around 4 p.m., Sabatinelli said. On arrival, crews found some...
Hyannis, NEcapecod.com

RMV Warns Customers of Potential Text Scams

HYANNIS – A text scam involving the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has been reported across this state. Texts from the Massachusetts “DMV” have been instructing recipients to click on a link which will then lead them to a place to update contact information. The contact information is taken from...
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

Four month investigation leads to drug and narcotics charges against two Hyannis men

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Friday May 7, 2021, as a result of a four month narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency Cape Cod Task Force; 29 year old Robert “Bookie” Perry and 30 year old Leslie Ostapchuck, both of Hyannis, were taken into custody on firearms and narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team assisted in the execution of the search warrant at Perry and Ostapchuck’s residence Friday morning due to both of their criminal histories involving narcotics and weapons violations. Barnstable Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s narcotic detection K-9’s were deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant 58 grams of Fentanyl, 26 grams of Cocaine, a .45 caliber handgun with a large capacity magazine, and a large sum of monies were seized. Perry was held on $25,000 bail and Ostapchuck was held on $10,000 bail; both were held at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court Monday May 10, 2021.
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

No Cape Cod towns in state's COVID-19 red zone

The state's weekly municipal report said the majority of Cape towns continue to downgrade to lower COVID-19 risk zones, with none in Barnstable county rated in the red. Barnstable, Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth were categorized in the yellow zone in the weekly report, which was released Thursday. The yellow zone...
Barnstable County, MAcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/13/2021

MASHPEE – Officials were able to take advantage of the nice weather Thursday to do a number of controlled burns on the Upper Cape. One was in Falmouth, another was in the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge. Agencies involved included United States Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service,…. Full Story.
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

Weekly COVID-19 update 5/13/21

CAPE COD – Latest state data: The Massachuestts death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17,366 people. There were 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 148 cases the previous week. A total of 13,904 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 470.
Hyannis, NEhyannisnews.com

REPORT: “HYANNIS DUO ARRESTED ON DRUG TRAFFICKING & FIREARM CHARGES…” [INCLUDING HN NOTES AND OPINIONS ON THE GENERAL MATTER…]

HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – All sources and indicators are pointing toward a busy summer here locally, which is a great thing, but not without its challenges. And despite the (hopefully fading) pandemic, most local first responders have been consistently busy, earning their pay throughout the entire ordeal; the “ordeal” being a combination of concerns regarding local public health issues combined with a general sense of (hopefully fading) cop hating unrest, mostly beyond our bridges… thankfully…
Hyannis, NEcapecod.com

Hyannis Main Street to Feature Street Barriers Again

HYANNIS – Outdoor retail, dining, and walking space along Main Street in Hyannis will once again be expanded by physical barriers this summer. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, barriers were implemented last summer as a way to maintain social distancing guidelines while also catering to local businesses’ operations. Following a round...
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Bourne Courts - April 29 to May 5, 2021

Stephon M. Rhone, 26, Fieldwood Drive, Buzzards Bay; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle on September 13 in Bourne; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on request of the commonwealth. Friday, April 30.
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

Weekly COVID-19 update 5/06/21: No Cape towns in red category

CAPE COD – Latest state data: The state death toll from COVID-19 rose to 17,311. There were 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 163 the previous week. There have been 13,792 cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. There was 1 new death from COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 468.
Hyannis, NEcapecod.com

At least two taken to hospital after Hyannis crash

HYANNIS – At least two people were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Hyannis. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Street and Bassett Lane sometime before 3 PM Monday. Traffic was delayed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barsntable Police.
Hyannis, NEcapecod.com

Man seriously injured aboard a vessel in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured aboard a vessel at the Hy-Line docks on Ocean Street in Hyannis sometime after 6 PM Saturday. The victim reportedly suffered a significant head injury and was taken by ambulance to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape sees 15 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The state Department of Public Health said in its daily report Tuesday that Massachusetts had 718 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15 on the Cape. Since the pandemic began, there have been 648,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There were no new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported in...
Hyannis, NEcapecod.com

Two crashes Friday evening in Hyannis

HYANNIS – At about 7:15 PM Friday night there was a two-vehicle crash at South and Pleasant Streets in Hyannis. A Ford Focus coupe and a Honda Civic sedan collided. 2 people were evaluated at the scene and declined transport to the hospital. Firefighters also mitigated a fluid spill. South Street was closed until the scene was cleared.