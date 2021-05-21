Hyannis man charged with vandalizing Barnstable Police Sub-Station

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Friday May 7, 2021, as a result of a four month narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency Cape Cod Task Force; 29 year old Robert “Bookie” Perry and 30 year old Leslie Ostapchuck, both of Hyannis, were taken into custody on firearms and narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team assisted in the execution of the search warrant at Perry and Ostapchuck’s residence Friday morning due to both of their criminal histories involving narcotics and weapons violations. Barnstable Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s narcotic detection K-9’s were deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant 58 grams of Fentanyl, 26 grams of Cocaine, a .45 caliber handgun with a large capacity magazine, and a large sum of monies were seized. Perry was held on $25,000 bail and Ostapchuck was held on $10,000 bail; both were held at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court Monday May 10, 2021.