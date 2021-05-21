BREAKING NEWS! 2021 PRO MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE UPDATE: SOUTHWICK PUSHED BACK. The 2021 Pro Motocross Championship is set to kick off the 12-round series with the Fox Raceway National on May 29th at Pala. After a unique 2020 Outdoor National season with rookies like Chase Sexton and Adam Cianciarulo scoring wins and underdog Zach Osborne winning the 450 title, the 2021 Pro Motocross season is set to be another exciting one. The riders will have had a full a month in between the Supercross series and Outdoor series which should make for even closer racing early on since each rider and team have had more time to transition from the stadium tracks to the full scale National tracks.