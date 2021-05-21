Monarchs host Austin Bold FC tonight at 7:00 PM.

The Monarchs play their first home match of the 2021 USL Championship season in the friendly confines of Zions Bank Stadium at 7 PM tonight against LA Galaxy II. Expect to see only a slight shuffling in the 18 man gameday team selection from last week against San Antonio FC. Chris Garcia will be suspended for this match following his red card last Saturday night. Bret Halsey, the 2021 MLS Superdraft selection signed by RSL, has been loaned to the Monarchs and will likely see an extended shift on the field. New signing Timi Sobowale and five other injured and delayed players are yet to join the team for full practices.