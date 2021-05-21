Monarchs host Austin Bold FC tonight at 7:00 PM.
Real Monarchs SLC return to action tonight at 7:00 PM in Zions Bank Stadium against Mountain Division foe Austin Bold FC. After playing the full 180 minutes in the Monarchs first two matches on call up from the Real Salt Lake Academy, center-back Jaziel Orozco signed his first professional contract this week and became the 15th player on the Monarchs USL roster. With the return of Chris Garcia, from suspension and the absence of any new injuries head coach Jamson Olave should have a large pool to select as internal players signed by the Monarchs continue to arrive and work up to game fitness.www.rslsoapbox.com