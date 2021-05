HUTCHINSON – Josie Hallier has been known as a goal-scorer. She's been kicking soccer balls into nets since she was in the children's soccer leagues. Fast forward to Thursday, senior night became extra special for the Butler Community College signee as Hallier became the second Hutchinson Salthawk to score 50 goals in her career in the Salthawks' 7-0 home finale over Rose Hill at the Salthawk Soccer Complex.