What Is a ‘Bird Dog’ in Car Sales?

Australia is home to one of the largest car enthusiast communities in the entire world, and that means that citizens will be able to have open access to brand new products and creations of the automobile industry. Its direct proof of this is the fact that you can see lots of brand new and even oldest yet charming models on the streets of Australia, o you will have a great variety of vehicles to select and choose from. However, as you might already know, vehicles are not cheap at all, and that’s why people decide to use alternative methods like car loans to buy and afford their vehicle to later pay it little by little, but what happens if you happen to have a bad credit story? Would you be able to receive a car loan? Stay tuned to learn more about this.