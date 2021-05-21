newsbreak-logo
News Bites: Dan Bongino, Westwood One, Bruce Springsteen.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article..Westwood One launches “The Dan Bongino Show” on Monday, May 24 (12-3pm) on more than 115 affiliates, including Cumulus Media’s KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WBAP Dallas, KSFO San Francisco and WMAL-FM Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump joins Bongino in the second hour of the inaugural broadcast on Monday. “I’m thrilled to begin this new journey. There’s nothing like the energy of live talk-radio,” Bongino said in a release. “Whether it’s breaking news, callers, or that irreplaceable vibe of a live conversation with millions of listeners, talk radio is still the conversational heartbeat of the nation. It’s an honor and a privilege to start this journey on May 24th.”

Music1029thebuzz.com

Bruce Springsteen Taps 1992 Boston Show For Latest Vault Release

Bruce Springsteen has just issued Boston – 12/13/92 — the latest official bootleg in his ongoing monthly archive series. The show, which is only the third set culled from his 1992/1993 tour behind Human Touch and Lucky Town featuring “The Other Band,” featured a whopping 16 tracks from the then-new albums in the setlist.
MusicSaratogian

Steven Van Zandt: Me and Bruce Springsteen were misfits obsessed with rock and roll

Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen bonded as they were both "misfits" who saw "rock and roll as a religion". The 70-year-old guitarist has served as Springsteen's right-hand man in the E Street Band since 1975 but they have been friends since the late 60s and Steven says they grew close over their obsession with music, quickly realizing they were kindred spirits.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
KRMG

Realtor grabs selfie with Bruce Springsteen at NJ ice cream shop

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen still has a hungry heart when it comes to ice cream cones. The Boss still visits Jersey Freeze, the ice cream shop he frequented as a child in Freehold, New Jersey, NJ.com reported. That gave a local Realtor a chance to snap a selfie recently with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, the website reported.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

Bruce Springsteen Will Guest on New John Mellencamp LP

John Mellencamp's upcoming album will feature an assist from Bruce Springsteen. "Bruce is singing on the new record and is playing guitar,” Mellencamp said Saturday during the second installment of Clive Davis' virtual 2021 Grammy gala, Billboard reported. "I finished the record a week ago today." In April, buzz circulated...
MusicSouthwest Daily News

Watch Now: Bruce Springsteen accepts 2021 Woody Guthrie award

After performing Woody Guthrie’s song “This Land is Your Land” for years, including at President Barrack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, Bruce Springsteen was welcomed into the Woody Guthrie family on Thursday. Springsteen is the 2021 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, given to artists who continue in the footsteps of Guthrie,...
MusicNME

Bruce Springsteen has a new record “coming out soon”

Bruce Springsteen has confirmed that he has a new record “coming out soon”. Springsteen was speaking recently at an event where he became the eighth recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. The award, which has been won previously by. , Joan Baez, John Mellencamp, Mavis Staples, Kris Kristofferson, Chuck D...
MusicSpin

Bruce Springsteen Promises New Album ‘Soon’ During Award Speech

At the beginning of 2021, Bruce Springsteen said he wouldn’t tour until 2022 but told SiriusXM that he had a “big surprise” coming: Last night, he revealed the surprise: He has a record coming out soon that’s set in the West. Springsteen speaks on the role that the state of...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

News Bites: WXTU, Rush Limbaugh, ‘Woody & Jim,’ Randy Miller, Westwood One Sports.

..Beasley Media Group country WXTU Philadelphia (92.5) unveils details for the “XTU Anniversary Show,” starring Jason Aldean, Hardy and Lainey Wilson. The show will take place Saturday, Aug. 14 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ. “2021 will be a very special celebration,” Program Director Mark Razz said in a release. “Ten years ago, Jason Aldean was the headliner of the Anniversary Show. We are thrilled to have him back to headline our big event.” Additional side stage acts will be announced in the near future.
MusicMcSweeney's

Bruce Springsteen Is Reflective, Mindful, and on Fire

Hey little girl. Pardon. Young lady? Hello, young lady. Is your daddy home? I mean, your father? I mean, is there an adult home?. Or are you, in fact, all alone? These are things one asks, even given the circumstances. It’s not what one would normally open with, but life...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

Dan Bongino to join WOWO program lineup May 24th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The search for someone to fill Rush Limbaugh’s spot on the Newstalk 1190AM/107.9FM WOWO daily schedule is officially over. Federated Media station management announced today that conservative commentator Dan Bongino will step into the 12 pm to 3 pm weekday timeslot starting on May 24th. His first on-air guest will be former U.S. President Donald Trump.