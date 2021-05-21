News Bites: Dan Bongino, Westwood One, Bruce Springsteen.

..Westwood One launches “The Dan Bongino Show” on Monday, May 24 (12-3pm) on more than 115 affiliates, including Cumulus Media’s KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WBAP Dallas, KSFO San Francisco and WMAL-FM Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump joins Bongino in the second hour of the inaugural broadcast on Monday. “I’m thrilled to begin this new journey. There’s nothing like the energy of live talk-radio,” Bongino said in a release. “Whether it’s breaking news, callers, or that irreplaceable vibe of a live conversation with millions of listeners, talk radio is still the conversational heartbeat of the nation. It’s an honor and a privilege to start this journey on May 24th.”