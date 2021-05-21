Blizzard reveals the looks of new Overwatch 2 maps

Overwatch turns five years old this month and Activision Blizzard is celebrating with an updated selection in their “From the Vault” series. This year is Blizzard’s 30th Anniversary, and to celebrate, every month they are releasing time-exclusive commemorative memorabilia. May is Overwatch’s 5th Anniversary and Blizzard is digging back to the development days of the hero shooter. This month, fans can pick up Overwatch Original Sketch Concept Art Print. This contains some of the first Overwatch art ever created. The art contains fan favorites like Mercy and Winston, but also a plethora of yet-to-be or benched heroes. The prints are only available for 30 days, adding to the exclusivity. And soon Blizzard will be selling 30th Anniversary Binders to hold these collectible prints as they release throughout the year.