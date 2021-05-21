newsbreak-logo
Blizzard reveals the looks of new Overwatch 2 maps

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new maps were revealed in detail with the Overwatch 2 live stream the developers presented recently, including New York, Rio, Rome and Monte Carlo. New York is a hybrid map, meaning the attackers will first need to capture a point and then push the payload from there. Many landmarks were recreated in a manner similar to other maps that resemble real-life cities and you will be able to see the Grand Central Station as well as pizza or coffee places at every corner.

