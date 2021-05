The magic of Broadway is finally returning to New York! Here are the shows you need to take your kids to. Broadway shows are finally reopening this fall for the first time since they closed in March of 2020! Crowd favorites like Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King are returning as soon as Sept. 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Gershwin Theatre, and the Minskoff Theatre. Tickets are currently being sold at 100-percent capacity and are working to safely welcome audiences and employees.