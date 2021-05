The Preakness Stakes is back in its usual position as the second jewel of the Triple Crown after the entire 2020 sports schedule was altered by the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Post time for the 2021 Preakness is at 6:47 p.m. ET. What is a little unusual about this edition of the 'Run for the Black-Eyed Susans' is the cloud hanging over this year's Kentucky Derby winner heading into Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.