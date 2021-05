I love it when the rights to a single short story are acquired for adaptation. Hearing the news never fails to bring a smile to my face. I imagine the writer’s incredulity when their agent calls to say: Hey, remember that weird 10-pager you placed in Zoetrope a decade ago? Well, they want to turn it into a movie. Yeah, I know it’s written in the second person and it’s only got two characters and it takes place over the course of single subway ride and there’s no dialogue; they don’t seem to care. They’ll pay you five times the collection’s advance just to have a crack at it.