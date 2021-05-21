newsbreak-logo
Gardening

Honestly, What’s The Point of Stickers in Grass?

By Jay Whatley
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 1 day ago
A lot of things in nature that can hurt us or annoy us have an actual role to play within our ecosystem, but what in the world is up with grass stickers?. This random shower-thought came to me today as I looked across our radio station's backyard and gazed upon several large patches of stickers. I'm not sure why I reacted to the sight as angrily as I did, but I erupted in angry confusion as i pondered why these pesky patches exist? Like, what's their purpose within our ecosystem?

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

