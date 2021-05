JACKSON – The Jackson Masters golf tournament will have a deeper field of competition this year after a recent announcement by the Jackson Golf Committee. A new format to the 73rd annual event will allow more golfers to make the first-round cut when the tournament is held on June 5-6 at the Country Club of Jackson. Previously, the event would hold a 36-hole stroke play tournament with a first-round cut that allowed the lowest 25 scores (and additional ties) to advance to the final round of competition.