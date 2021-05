The League of Legends Dodge Tool is a website where players can see a prediction of their team's win rate based on past data. Playing on the Summoner's Rift often gets us highly competitive. There are so many factors to consider just in champion select. Because the basic premise of the game is you get to play as a team of five against five, the players on your team and what champion they play are crucial. We were able to witness the importance of this from MSI 2021 alone as well as our everyday game experience.