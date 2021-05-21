newsbreak-logo
New Products 5/19/2021 Featuring Adafruit Slider Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Slide Potentiometer! (Video)

By Angelica
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Products 5/19/2021 Featuring Adafruit Slider Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Slide Potentiometer! (Video) Witty Pi 3 Mini – RTC & Power Management for Raspberry Pi (0:15) Black Woven Right Angle USB C to USB A Cable – 0.2m long (1:24) HDMI to USB-C Video Capture Adapter (2:01) Adafruit FunHouse Mounting...

blog.adafruit.com
Electronicsadafruit.com

New Guide: FunHouse Mail Slot Detector @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

NEW GUIDE ALERT: FunHouse Mail Slot Detector You’ll know when the mail has arrived with this IoT alert device! Using a break beam sensor, FunHouse running CircuitPython, and Adafruit IO, you’ll get an alert when the mail has been delivered. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit...
Engineeringadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Servo Motors – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Get to know servo motors in under a minute. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Rotary Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Rotary Encoder

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Rotary Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Rotary Encoder. It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half rotary encoder…it’s Rotary Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, a NeoPixel glow, and a rotary encoder body. We were inspired by this project from TodBot where a rotary encoder was soldered onto a QT Py. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that that plugs right into your computer’s USB port, with a fully programmable color NeoPixel? And this is what we came up with!
Retailtechbargains.com

Jeenek 6FT USB A to USB-C U-Shape Braided Cables (2-Pack) $3.60

Amazon has the Jeenek 6FT USB A to USB-C U-Shape Braided Cables (2-Pack) for a low $3.60 after Coupon Code: "ZR6ADPNT" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping on orders over $25, or with Amazon Prime. This normally sells for $11.99 so you are saving 70% off retail price. U-Shaped Design. Ensure a...
Video Gamesadafruit.com

ADABOX 018 UNBOXING LIVE on Ask an Engineer RIGHT NOW! 5/19/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #adabox018 @digikey #MAKEWITHDIGIKEY

JOIN US RIGHT NOW!! ( 8pm Eastern Time TONIGHT, 12/23/2020) for the live, Unboxing of AdaBox 018 — We’ll have a Q&A, live demos, and more! Hurry! Don’t miss it!!. Get ready to tune in for a special AdaBox 018 Unboxing take-over on Ask an Engineer! Join John “Dorothy” Park and his little friend Lars, too, RIGHT NOW! (8pm ET / 5pm PT TONIGHT! Wednesday, 5/19/2020) for the live unboxing of AdaBox 018 — Ladyada and Mr. Ladyada will be in the chat to answer your questions!
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Squeezes the Power of the RP2040 Into a USB key

Adafruit has a lot of love for Raspberry Pi RP2040 SoC. Adafruit are partners in the RP2040, and have already released a slew of boards based on the powerful SoC. For the latest prototype, presented via Twitter we see Adafruit founder Limor "Lady Ada" Fried demonstrate the QT 2040 Trinkey, a board that moves away from the Feather, ItsyBitsy and QT Py form factors and place the RP2040 into a USB key sized device that offers a powerful and quick means to uses sensors and components via your laptop / desktop computer.
New York City, NYadafruit.com

5/19/2021 photos and videos of the day #adafruitchronicles

5/19/2021 photos, and videos of the day #adafruitchronicles. We were posting a few photos / vids when we could during the start and peaks/others times during the pandemic starting in feb/march of 2020, while it’s not over yet – there -is- a lot of progress and recovery happening – we’ll try to post this stage of that in NYC too.
Softwareadafruit.com

Customizing USB Devices in CircuitPython @adafruit @circuitpython #keyboard

CircuitPython 7.0.0, which is in development, allows you to customize at run-time the USB devices it presents. It’s ideal for keyboards, volume controls, or other USB appliances you leave plugged in all the time. You can hide the CIRCUITPY drive, or turn off the REPL serial connection. You can also control which HID devices are available, and define custom HID devices such as specialized game controllers. And you can add another data-only serial connection which is separate from the REPL console.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch, Amazon Alexa Built-in - $29.99

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Alexa you can control your home's lighting like never before. EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to an in-app step-by-step walkthrough and handy videos. Everything you need comes in the box—no need for an electrician.
Computersthekatynews.com

Arduino vs. Raspberry Pi: microcontrollers and single-board computers

If you love a spot of DIY but are also interested in coding, do-it-yourself software projects are becoming even more popular. Hobbyists from all over the world are trying their hand at useful everyday helpers such as remote controls for their garage doors, temperature measuring devices as well as more fun projects like drones, robots and even their own games consoles!
TechnologyHot Hardware

Raspberry Pi Introduces New PoE+ HAT To Deliver More Power And Versatility

Raspberry Pi devices are incredibly useful and can be augmented with additional technology to make them fit for numerous use cases. Back in 2018, the Raspberry Pi team announced a Hardware Attached on Top (HAT) that enabled the Raspberry Pi 3B+ to be powered by power over ethernet (PoE). This allowed Raspberry Pis to go wherever there was a PoE-capable network. Now, the company is releasing a new PoE+ HAT that delivers more power, runs cooler, and keeps the same low price of $20.
Electronicsphoronix.com

Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT Announced With Greater Power Capability For $20

Raspberry Pi's Power over Ethernet HAT is beginning to face production challenges caused by the supply chain crisis so now the Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the PoE+ HAT that is not only easier to produce but also can provide more power in conjunction with supported switches. The Raspberry Pi...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts might be interested to know about a new arrival to the Adafruit online store in the form of the Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board, created by the team at UUgear. The small Witty Pi 3 Mini board adds RTC (DS3231SN) and power management to your Raspberry Pi, and allows you to create and define complex ON/OFF sequences with simple script. Witty Pi 3 Mini supports all Raspberry Pi models that have the 40-pin GPIO header, including A+, B+, 2B, Zero, Zero W, 3B, 3B+, 3A+, and 4 B+.