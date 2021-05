Hy-Vee’s plans to build a new grocery store in Columbia Heights have fallen through, but a new project may be taking over the site with help from the city. In 2016 Hy-Vee purchased the Central Valu Center, former home of Rainbow Foods at 4300 Central Ave. NE. At the time, the city of Columbia Heights approved plans for a portion of the Central Valu Center to be redeveloped into a 95,000 square-foot Hy-Vee grocery store and restaurant.