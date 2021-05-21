New Public Radio Podcasts Explore Police Reform From The Inside And Out.

The past year has brought a lot of focus on policing in America and that has led to the creation of a pair of podcasts from public broadcasters in California and Colorado. Produced in the wake of George Floyd's death and 2020’s racial justice protests, Systemic is a new four-part audio documentary podcast from Colorado Public Radio. Its focus is those working to reform policing from both inside and outside the system. “I wanted this series to reflect the struggles of a group of people who have put everything on the line to make real changes to policing,” said Jo Erickson, who produced and hosted the series. “When it comes to storytelling, I believe it’s important to know who tells the story as much as what the story is about. So I handed the mic to police officers and activists within the African American community so that they could tell their unfiltered stories on the frontlines of this conflict of race and police culture.” In addition to speaking with Black officers, Systemic also includes interviews with activists and family members of victims of police violence.