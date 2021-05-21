newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

New Public Radio Podcasts Explore Police Reform From The Inside And Out.

insideradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has brought a lot of focus on policing in America and that has led to the creation of a pair of podcasts from public broadcasters in California and Colorado. Produced in the wake of George Floyd's death and 2020’s racial justice protests, Systemic is a new four-part audio documentary podcast from Colorado Public Radio. Its focus is those working to reform policing from both inside and outside the system. “I wanted this series to reflect the struggles of a group of people who have put everything on the line to make real changes to policing,” said Jo Erickson, who produced and hosted the series. “When it comes to storytelling, I believe it’s important to know who tells the story as much as what the story is about. So I handed the mic to police officers and activists within the African American community so that they could tell their unfiltered stories on the frontlines of this conflict of race and police culture.” In addition to speaking with Black officers, Systemic also includes interviews with activists and family members of victims of police violence.

www.insideradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shootings#Minnesota Public Radio#Police Reform#Public Violence#Storytelling#Documentary#Community#African American#Colorado Public Radio#American Public Media#Cpr#Kqed San Francisco#Our Watch#Rio Vista#Npr#Svp#Podcasts#Public Broadcasters#Programming#Activists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
TV & Videosradiosurvivor.com

Podcast #297 – Radio Studies and Soundwork

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More. Renowned radio scholar Michele Hilmes is Professor Emerita, Media and Cultural Studies in the Department of Communication Arts at University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been a long time proponent of the importance of studying radio and sound, which have often been neglected in the broader field of media studies. She joins us on the show to discuss radio studies, her call for new terminology surrounding audio works, and the growing interest in sound studies.
Law Enforcementgeorgetowner.com

‘The Future of Policing’ Focuses on Reform

Shortly after the D.C. Council voted unanimously to confirm Robert J. Contee III as Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, the Office of the D.C. Auditor and the Council for Court Excellence held a public forum on May 4, concerning “The Future of Policing in the District: A Roundtable Discussion on Reform.”
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

‘Policing, Performance and the Question of Reform’

University of Houston Chief of Police Ceaser Moore will join interdisciplinary artist Shaun Leonardo to discuss the perception and practice of policing and how art, dialogue and engagement can impact its future. Hosted by the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, “Policing, Performance and the Question of Reform,” will...
Cell PhonesFast Company

Citizen’s dystopian new feature is mass surveillance disguised as public safety

On October 26, 2020, police killed Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia, as his mother stood on the sidewalk, pleading for his life. Over the next few days, the neighborhood erupted in protest, and my phone lit up with alerts from Citizen, a public safety app. Writers for the app monitor and transcribe police scanner chatter, which is then converted into push notifications. There was a break-in at Rite Aid, a burglary at a nearby liquor store, a dumpster fire one block over, a trash fire 900 feet away.
HealthNPR

FRONTLINE & NPR Investigate "The Healthcare Divide" in America

Tues., May 18, 2021 at 10/9c on PBS and on YouTube. Streaming at 7/6c at pbs.org/frontline & in the PBS Video App. COVID has put a spotlight on disparities in American healthcare and the large urban hospitals hit hard by the pandemic. But many of these "safety net" hospitals, whose...
TV & Videosthecannifornian.com

The Cannifornian Podcast Explores The WeedTube

On today’s new episode of The Cannifornian Podcast, meet Ariana Newton, community manager of The WeedTube! We are super excited to have her on our podcast. Working for The WeedTube, she has a great perspective on cannabis marketing. Since she is also a content creator with her own account, she has wonderful insights about cannabis content trends as well.
Violent Crimesfortworthbusiness.com

Police academies dedicate 3.21% of training hours to ethics and other public service topics – new research from Tarleton

Police academies provide little training in the kinds of skills necessary to meet officers’ growing public service role, according to my research. Highly publicized cases of police violence – such as the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri – often raise questions about police training, and whether officers are prepared to do the job that is expected of them.
Sex CrimesWashington Times

Urban progressives ramp up efforts to 'defund' the police

Progressive urban leaders are ramping up efforts to “defund” the police, put convicted violent felons back on the street while refusing to prosecute or even enforce laws against burglary, shoplifting and drug crimes. Then these same progressives blame the rising crime and homicide rates in their cities not on their...
Chicago, ILseechicagodance.com

Our Readers Write: Dark from the inside out

Traducción al español encontrada aquí. Spanish translation found here. Editor’s note: The 2021 Our Readers Write column is a curated collection of articles and creative writing by various members of the Chicago dance community. We hope to provide our readers with expanded perspectives on both dance writing and the artistic lenses of the contributing authors. Taimy Ramos Velázquez, a 2020 Links Hall Co-Mission fellow, kicks off the series with a sample of the sculptures she often uses in her performance work—and the storytelling that accompanies her creative process. —Jordan Kunkel.
Politicsnypublicradio.org

New York Public Radio Statement on Bob Garfield

New York Public Radio has terminated the employment of Bob Garfield, co-host of On the Media, as a result of a pattern of behavior that violated NYPR’s anti-bullying policy. This decision was made following a recent investigation conducted by an outside investigator that found that he had violated the policy.
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Violent Crime Surged In These Cities After Mass Black Lives Matter, Anti-Police Protests

Violent crime surged in several U.S. cities that saw massive Black Live Matter and anti-police protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer. “We are definitely at a critical manpower shortage here,” Louisville police union spokesperson Dave Mutchler told the Daily Caller News Foundation last week. “The climate that we all find ourselves in right now is a lot more demanding and stressful on officers.”
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Disney asks employees to fill out ‘privilege checklist’ as part of inclusion programme, leaked documents show

The Walt Disney Corporation has asked employees to complete a “privilege checklist” as part of a new diversity and inclusion programme to combat “systemic racism”, a report has claimed.According to leaked documents reported by City Journal, the checklist comes as part of a new anti-racism discussion guide called “Reimagine Tomorrow”.Christopher F Rufo, who leaked the documents on Twitter, said the programme includes training on “systemic racism,” “white privilege”, “white fragility”, “white saviours”, and “microaggressions”.One screengrab of a document states that the killings of Black Americans such as Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and “countless others” are “part of...
MinoritiesPosted by
Grist

WATCH: A live chat with Alicia Garza on climate and racial justice

On Wednesday, May 26th join us for a live conversation between Alicia Garza, principal, Black Futures Lab and co-creator, #BlackLivesMatter, and Grist CEO Brady Piñero Walkinshaw. Environmental justice is racial justice and there is much work to be done on both fronts. What are some of the most promising opportunities in helping communities most at risk of suffering the negative effects of climate change?
TV & Videoswfmd.com

Ryan’s Blog: New Study Out About Talk Radio Listeners

A new survey from the Heartland Institute reveals that conservative talk-radio listeners are better informed on key news issues than those who watch or listen to other news sources. The results of the survey were discussed on the Glenn Beck Show Tuesday during a conversation with Justin Haskins, Editorial director...
Law Enforcementfreedom.press

Intimidation tactic: Police photograph faces, press passes of journalists covering protests

Law enforcement officers have photographed the faces or IDs of nearly three dozen journalists in Oregon and Minnesota in recent months, according to new data published by the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker. The Tracker categorizes this practice in its “chilling” category, and notes that “law enforcement agencies in both cities did not disclose why they documented the identities of the journalists or what was done with the images they captured.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

What Is Critical Race Theory and Why Do Some People Want to Ban It?

Idaho has passed a law banning the teaching of critical race theory in its schools and universities. The bill was signed by Governor Brad Little late on Wednesday after being approved by the state Senate on Monday. The legislation prohibits educational institutions from teaching that "any sex, race, ethnicity, religion,...