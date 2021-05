The S&P 500 fell significantly during the course of the week to reach down towards the gap just above the 4000 handle. A lot of this was caused by hotter than anticipated inflation numbers coming out the United States, having people start to price and the fact that the Fed may have to tighten monetary policy much sooner than originally thought. However, that was selling pressure brought on by a “weak hands” type of move as the market sold off for a couple of days. That being said, the Federal Reserve has been steadfast in stating that they are sitting tight with loose monetary policy, and that any inflation would be “transitory.”