It might not be considered breaking news, but the handsome CNN Tonight host Don Lemon is off the market. In fact, the cable news fixture has spent the last two years planning a wedding with his long-term partner Tim Malone. But for years, there were rumors that Don Lemon and actress Stephanie Ortiz were married. We have the facts on his dating history. Get the real story here, and find out when Malone will officially say yes to being Don Lemon’s husband.