Meet Meini Li. She’s a petite little climbing machine who recently ticked off her first 5.14—China’s China Climb route—at the mere age of ten. According to an interview with Climbing Magazine, the story goes that Li made a deal with her dad that she'd try the climb when she grew to 4’7”, and this March the measuring stick signaled it was go time. For the next two months Li traveled with her family back and forth from her home in Zhongshan, Guangdong to the White Mountain in Yangshuo, China to project the route. On May 5th, all that hard work paid off when she topped out, making her the third Chinese female climber and youngest Chinese climber ever to complete it. It’s clear that this is only the beginning for the little Li—not to mention she already has 40 national titles under her belt. One can only imagine what’ll she do after her 11th birthday?