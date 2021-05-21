World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

From strongman to tv star and now a professional boxer, one of the world’s strongest men is getting ready to step into the ring. You might know Hafthor Bjornsson from his strongman career, but more likely you’ll know him as the absolute unit of a man, The Mountain, from Game of Thrones. Bjornsson is one of the most successful strongman competitors in history, having recently retired after winning the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 consecutive years. He took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019.