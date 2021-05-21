World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

newsbreak-logo
Morgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her. The pressure — the kind that comes with the territory when you have the title “world champion” on your resume — isn't just external. It's internal.

Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world and Olympic champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
Defending champ Finland beats US 2-1 in world championship

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Jussi Olkinuora made 29 saves, Iiro Pakarinen and Atte Ohtamaa scored and defending champion Finland beat the United States 2-1 on Saturday in their opening game in the world hockey championship. “It’s a good start to the tournament, but we can improve a lot of things,”...
Biles takes 1st in US Classic in Indy

Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world and Olympic champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old continued her quest to...
US Classic Session 2 – Live Blog

Let’s do this thing. Welcome to The Simone Vault Show: featuring some other girl, probably named Lisa or something. The first session was a little…roughety rough, which is to be expected at Classic, but we’ll see whether that continues for the second session, which is a bit deeper with top athletes than the first group was.
US Classic Preview

Olympic-year Classic: the most important least important competition on the quadrennial US calendar. It’s just Classic. We know it doesn’t decide anything, and yet…the US women’s Olympic team will be announced in a short 39 days. So you need to be…kind of close?. The deal with Classic is that most...
Bonus Round! Chellsie Memmel Challenges Us All to Say “Why Not?”

Last week, the news so many in the gymnastics universe were waiting for happened. The roster for the GK U.S. Classic was released and Chellsie Memmel’s name was on it. Personally, I had never scrolled through a list so quickly to reach the state of Wisconsin!. In a stacked and...
The 100-Metre Men: Can Anyone Hope To Be The Next Usain Bolt?

Thirteen years ago this weekend, Usain Bolt set a new 100m world record in New York with a time of 9.72 seconds. Just 11 weeks later, he would beat his own record at the Beijing Olympics, clocking a time of 9.69, before obliterating that exactly one year later with a staggering 9.58 run at the World Championships in Berlin.
WOEI – A Classic Dutch Big Air Kiteboarding Session

– blow verb (blows, blew, blowing) When a storm hits, don’t seek shelter – get out there! The Stoke Farm got together with Stig Hoefnagel, Toine De Klerk and Timo Boersema at the Zandmotor to shoot in gray, rainy, cold and gusty conditions that turned out to be a classic Dutch winter session.
Horsepower: Liz Halliday-Sharp Vying For First Olympic Team

Liz Halliday-Sharp atop Deniro Z competes at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event on April 25, 2021 in Lexington, Ky. When Liz Halliday-Sharp was the only elite event rider who also competed as a professional race car driver she had two goals: Make the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and make the U.S. Olympic equestrian team.
Khalil Coe Wants To Make Jersey Proud in Pro Debut

Khalil Coe wants to be the latest star to come out of New Jersey as he begins his pro journey on Saturday night (May 29) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV, live worldwide on DAZN. Coe enters the paid ranks on the back of...
Matchroom wins Akhmadaliev-Rios purse bid

Matchroom Boxing won a purse bid to promote a 122-pound title fight fight between the WBA/IBF champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan and WBA mandatory challenger Ronny Rios of California. The WBC conducted the pruse bid Monday online. Attorney Shaun Palmer, representing Matchroom, submitted the highest bid US$525,555, and as the winner, he announced a tentative fight date of August 21st. The three possible venues identified were New York, Los Angeles, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The losing bid, by Golden Boy Promotions, fell just short, coming in at $503,000 through its representative Robert Díaz.
Game of Thrones’ The Mountain is set to make his boxing debut

From strongman to tv star and now a professional boxer, one of the world’s strongest men is getting ready to step into the ring. You might know Hafthor Bjornsson from his strongman career, but more likely you’ll know him as the absolute unit of a man, The Mountain, from Game of Thrones. Bjornsson is one of the most successful strongman competitors in history, having recently retired after winning the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 consecutive years. He took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019.
Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic. Biles’ all-around score of 58.400 included a 16.100 on vault after she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double-pike in competition. Jordan Chiles was second and Kayla DiCello finished third. The national championships are next, in early June, with the U.S. Olympic Trials following later in the month.
