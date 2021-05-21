World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

Matchroom Boxing won a purse bid to promote a 122-pound title fight fight between the WBA/IBF champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan and WBA mandatory challenger Ronny Rios of California. The WBC conducted the pruse bid Monday online. Attorney Shaun Palmer, representing Matchroom, submitted the highest bid US$525,555, and as the winner, he announced a tentative fight date of August 21st. The three possible venues identified were New York, Los Angeles, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The losing bid, by Golden Boy Promotions, fell just short, coming in at $503,000 through its representative Robert Díaz.