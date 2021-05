OCONTO, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — Barrier-free fishing piers along the South Branch Oconto River are now open to the public. The access points allow for a more accessible way for people to enjoy trout fishing along the river. “There was an old structure here and that was completely removed and then they had to drive new pilings and put this new structure on top. And a lot of times change the grade to make sure it was ADA compliant,” said Mike Brown, Lakewood-Laona District Ranger of the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest.