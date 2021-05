Veterans of Go Battle League should be familiar with Niantic’s choice for May’s “Pokemon Go” Community Day. Swablu, the cotton bird Pokemon, will star in the monthly event, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. It’s a pick that won’t impress fans in the same way that June’s Gible Community Day will. There’s several reasons for this. First off, Swablu has been available as a shiny Pokemon since the 2018 Hoenn Celebration. Longtime players will already have a few of the gold-colored variants already. Second, the creature was once super abundant in the game and that means players have several Swablus with good stats.