newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Dunkin’ Donuts to donate part of Topeka sales to Joy in Childhood Foundation

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $0.50 from every Iced Coffee sold at participating Topeka locations to the Joy in Childhood Foundation on May 26. Dunkin’ Donuts says Topekans can enjoy an Iced Coffee while also giving back to the community during its Iced Coffee Day. It said on Wednesday, May 26, $0.50 of all Iced Coffee sales at participating stores throughout the city will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to help bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

www.wibw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Topeka, KS
Society
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Charity#Community#Kan#Wibw#Topekans#Iced Coffee Day#Iced Coffee Fans#Kids#Dairy#Field Marketing Manager#Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Charities
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Topeka, KSWIBW

The White Linen to hold fundraiser for family of Holton man killed in explosion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s White Linen restaurant will be holding a fundraiser in June to benefit the family of a Holton man killed in a home explosion last week. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Chef Adam VanDonge is close friends with one of Lu Griffith’s stepsons. Griffiths was killed on May 10 when an explosion leveled his home. His wife Teri was injured in the explosion and is currently hospitalized in Kansas City.
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Veil Events: Lindsay Kooser

Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events, populates her Etsy shop (of the same name) with the planning tools her team uses to pull off expertly organized weddings in Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City. Thanks to her initial efforts to perfect and brand her forms, today, her online shop practically runs itself.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Optimism Abounds

Something about spring just makes me feel refreshed. The leaves budding out on the trees, new flowers showing their vibrant colors, the smell of freshly mowed lawns, all suggest a time to start anew and leave those doldrums in the past. I guess I really just feel optimistic about the days ahead.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Hank Jr. to headline Stormont Vail Event Center grand reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. will be in Topeka on July 10, 2021, to kick off the Grand “Re-Opening” of the Stormont Vail Event Center. Tyler Farr will be a special guest. A $48 million renovation project has been underway since 2019. After being essentially shut...
Topeka, KSWIBW

THA and Greater Topeka Partnership introduce four new businesses

Meet Chester the cat - who wants you to bid in the Helping Hands art auction!. Bidding for the Helping Hands Humane Society Warm Paws, Warm Hearts art auction runs through 11:59pm Sunday, May 16. Capper Foundation plans iCan Bike, iCan Swim programs. Updated: 1 hours ago. Capper Foundation plans...
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Extended Family: CWC Electric

CWC Electric is truly a family business. What started as a husband and wife team in 2012 has grown into an extended family endeavor. The company, which specializes in commercial and residential electrical installation, repair and troubleshooting, was actually a second career for both Chuck and Natalie Hogan. Chuck was a firefighter for over 20 years but worked as an electrician on his days off from the department. Natalie was a Special Agent with the Kansas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.
Whiting, KSPosted by
Whiting Updates

Events on the Whiting calendar

1. Micro Wrestling Returns to Topeka, KS!; 2. Jr High Guys Camp #1 (July 12 - 14th); 3. 3 Day Kids Camp #3 (June 23rd - 25th); 4. Opens 3pm Sr High Girls Camp #2 (July 22 -24th); 5. Heros: Teachers, daycare providers, military, and first responders!;
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Mother/Daughter: Coldwell Banker American Home of Topeka

Michelle Lewis and Amanda Lewis are co-owners of Coldwell Banker American Home of Topeka. Originally founded in 1954, it is one of the longest standing real estate brokerages in Northeast Kansas. Michelle serves as the company’s CEO, while Amanda is the President. Michelle also happens to be Amanda’s mom. Together, the two run a full- service and fully staffed brokerage.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Hall of Fame: Burch Eaton & Jim Klausman

Jim Klausman and Butch Eaton, the founders of Midwest Health Management Inc., have been business partners and great friends since 1977 when they leased their first nursing home and created Midwest Health. Jim grew up understanding the nursing home business. His grandfather owned a nursing home in Easton, Kansas, and...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Topeka High students drum up support for health care workers

Topeka Metro Kids Ride Free promotion starts Saturday, May 15. Meet Chester the cat - who wants you to bid in the Helping Hands art auction!. Bidding for the Helping Hands Humane Society Warm Paws, Warm Hearts art auction runs through 11:59pm Sunday, May 16. Capper Foundation plans iCan Bike,...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Local organizations host their Annual Polar Plunge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Special Olympics Kansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run put on the 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics athletes. Having fun in the water is always a splash of fun and it’s even better when it’s to support your community. “Today we had the Polar Plunge,...
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas law enforcement agencies come together for remembrance drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement agencies from across the state came together in Topeka on Saturday to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen. The remembrance drive is meant to bring together law enforcement agencies to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Kansas with a drive around the state capitol.
Topeka, KSEmporia gazette.com

Humanities Kansas Releases Free Poetry and Birdwatching Book

TOPEKA — Humanities Kansas (HK) announces the release of “Words of a Feather,” a booklet featuring poems and illustrations inspired by common Kansas birds. The book is meant to be a “DIY Humanities” project for Kansans to reconnect with one another and with nature after a year of social distancing, stress, and anxiety. Free copies of “Words of a Feather” are available at locations statewide while supplies last. Visit humanitieskansas.org for a full list of community distribution sites.
Topeka, KSPosted by
DIY Active

New Event Venue in East Topeka, a Hub for Community Activity

Shelby Herring and Rebekkah Taylor are a dynamic duo. This year, they decided to open a business together. Within four months, they made it happen. Herring and Taylor are co-owners of a brand new event venue in East Topeka. They hope that their venue will soon turn to be a hub of community activity and special occasions.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka Plug And Play

Topeka is located in the heart of the Animal Health Corridor, which spans from Manhattan, Kansas, to Columbia, Missouri. Within the corridor, 300 companies account for 56 percent of total animal health, diagnostics technology and pet food sales worldwide. Topeka’s new Plug and Play program is the first accelerator dedicated...
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka South Rotary Introduced Three Scholarship Winners

The Topeka South Rotary Club introduced the three local Shawnee County high school seniors who won their Club’s inaugural scholarships. With an emphasis on service to the community, Topeka South Rotary recognizes the importance of post-secondary education and encourages our local youth to pursue their passion at either the vocational school level or to a 2 or 4-year college or university.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka Business: Hall Of Fame

This year’s JA Business Hall of Fame Laureates are a diverse set of individuals whose contributions to business growth in Topeka vary as much as their involvement in bettering our community. Whether it is the innovator who moved to Topeka to help a local company usher in unprecedented growth; the problem solver who not only honored his father’s legacy but is now preparing to pass the torch to the next generation; the trailblazer who shattered the glass ceiling as a woman attorney and judge; or the visionaries whose combined expertise launched a whole new living experience for seniors, these honorees share a common trait: Belief in possibilities.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka Plug & Play: Cohort Participants

A career chemist, John Brown has always enjoyed tinkering. Growing up in Selma, Alabama, the amateur photographer developed his own film and negatives. In college, he studied chemistry, physics and anthropology and worked in an artifact preservation lab. Following a career developing drug delivery systems and working with biodegradable polymers...