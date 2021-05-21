Dunkin’ Donuts to donate part of Topeka sales to Joy in Childhood Foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $0.50 from every Iced Coffee sold at participating Topeka locations to the Joy in Childhood Foundation on May 26. Dunkin’ Donuts says Topekans can enjoy an Iced Coffee while also giving back to the community during its Iced Coffee Day. It said on Wednesday, May 26, $0.50 of all Iced Coffee sales at participating stores throughout the city will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to help bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.www.wibw.com