Swimming & Surfing

Mason Ho Surfs a Surfboard Inspired by Boyan Slat’s Interceptor

By The Inertia
The Inertia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a pretty good chance you’ve heard the name Boyan Slat before. If you’re interested in ocean-related things, anyway (and if you’re here reading this). Slat was the guy behind the Ocean Cleanup Project, which was a surprisingly simple idea to pick up trash out of the ocean. A simple idea, but with incredibly complex inner-workings. Learn everything you ever wanted to know about it here. In a tribute, Mason Ho, who loves to experiment, surfs a board based off of one of Slat’s vessels called the Interceptor.

