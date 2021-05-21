Mason Ho Surfs a Surfboard Inspired by Boyan Slat’s Interceptor

Morgan Cibilic could be the new messiah of Australian surfing. Forget about Avoca Jesus, it’s all about the sweet baby-faced crusader with his divine white teeth and hammer-of-the-gods backhand. I have to admit, I was a doubter at first. It felt like the tour rookie was surfing beyond himself in front of a home crowd at Newcastle to topple John John. But then he took down the king again at Narrabeen. Now, Morgan has made the quarter finals at Rottnest Island. During a very short day of competition, Cibilic executed a masterly performance in slow conditions to easily beat Leo Fiorivanti.