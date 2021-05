I am editorializing, this week. For some time I have had difficulty finding the brand and flavor of cat food which my cats prefer at the local big box store. When I have ordered it with my phone ap, I sometimes get 12 cans, but never the full amount I request. For the past several weeks, they have very little of that flavor on the shelf. The past two weeks there has been almost no canned cat food of any kind on the shelves. Coming back to town to the local grocery, I find that their shelves of cat food have been almost depleted.