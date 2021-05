All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In case you missed it, last summer Charli and Dixie D'Amelio broke the internet with an announcement: Morphe 2, a then-new sub-brand in partnership with Morphe with the mega-famous sister duo at the helm of the creative. One year later, the TikTok stars (who are 17 and 19 years old, respectively) are announcing their latest release, a collection of five multi-purpose palettes called Quad Goals, available for purchase on May 25.