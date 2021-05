Are you a fan of beautiful shepherds, but can’t keep up with their high energy needs?. Why not come meet Winnie? She is a gorgeous 2-year-old apricot shepherd mix that is ready for a relaxed home to call her own. Just like most shepherds, Winnie is smart as can be and already knows many tricks from her past family. Unfortunately, she just doesn’t like to share her space, toys, or food with other animals like the little puppies that lived at her last house. She just wants your undivided attention and snuggles at home!