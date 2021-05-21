newsbreak-logo
Biden presents Medal of Honor to Army Col. Ralph Puckett

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden awarded the first Medal of Honor of his presidency on Friday to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., “for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War." Biden bestowed the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military honor — to Col. Puckett who “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty” while serving as commander of the Eighth Army Ranger Company on Nov. 25-26, 1950.

spectrumnews1.com
