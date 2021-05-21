Biden presents Medal of Honor to Army Col. Ralph Puckett

The Medal of Honor is the highest honor a military serviceman can receive. A Korean War veteran earned the high honor for acts of bravery he formed nearly 70 years ago. In a ceremony on May 21, President Joe Biden awarded retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor for his service during the Korean War. Puckett nearly sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers during a firefight. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also attended the event, the first time a foreign leader was involved in the ceremony. According to NBC, Jae-in called Puckett a “true hero of the Korean War.”