newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

PGA Championship: Mickelson shares lead with Oosthuizen

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The short jab with his left fist to celebrate birdies and even a few pars. A thumbs-up to the gallery. Phil Mickelson at times looked to be about the only one having fun Friday in a PGA Championship that has become the ultimate test without being extreme.

www.sunjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Kiawah Island, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#The Pga Tour#British#Ocean Course#Birdies#Double Bogey#Triple Bogey#Muirfield#Quadruple Bogey#Lead#Quintuple Bogey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Avondale, LAtulanehullabaloo.com

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman win 2021 Zurich Classic

Australian teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana last Sunday. The pair won the tournament 20-under par in a playoff against the South African duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel after Oosthuizen’s first playoff shot landed in the water. Oosthuizen later missed an 11-foot putt for par on the par-5 18th hole.
GolfPosted by
WSB Radio

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
GolfBBC

Phil Mickelson granted special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has been granted a special exemption into the US Open at Torrey Pines. The American, 50, needs to win the event to complete a career Grand Slam. Mickelson has finished as runner-up six times at the US Open - most recently in 2013 when he...
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Texas StateESPN

PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Daniel Berger. FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau. Last week: Phil Mickelson won...
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
Atlanta, GAatlantanews.net

PGA C'ship: Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner

Atlanta [US], May 24 (ANI): Phil Mickelson scripted history as he became the oldest winner of a major golf tournament with his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship. As a result, Mickelson has recorded his sixth major title win with his previous title win coming 16 years back in 2005.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Oddsmakers Already Adjusting U.S Open Odds for Phil Mickelson

It took an all-time record to do it, but oddsmakers won't be caught off-guard if Phil Mickelson wins another major championship this season. The soon-to-be 51-year old outlasted two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Mickelson finished with a two-stroke lead at 6-under par. At age 50, he became the oldest major championship winner, passing Julius Boros back in 1968 when he won the PGA Championship at age 48.
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson vaults into top 50, Ryder Cup picture

The list of perks that come with winning the PGA Championship continue to flow in for Phil Mickelson. The newly-minted oldest major winner in history vaulted 83 spots to No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings and 36 spots to No. 16 in the United States Ryder Cup team rankings on Monday.