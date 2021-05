Two Feet made an electric return to the stage in San Diego with a set full of tunes from new albums Max Maco Is Dead Right? and Pink. In a triumphant return to live music, Two Feet did not skip a step. The heady guitarist and multi-instrumentalist brought his live show to the California Center of the Arts in Escondido where attendees of all ages were able to see him perform his new music accompanied by full production. Having heard so many positive things about the new adapted live experiences with drive-ins and pod concerts it was exciting to finally experience one for myself. So, after a year of patiently waiting for live music to return, it was time to go through the motions of getting ready for my first show back since the pandemic!