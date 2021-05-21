Taxes and utility fees a hurdle for those seeking to preserve Talisman Resort property

A group seeking to preserve at least part of the 200-plus acre former Talisman Resort property presented its vision for the lands to Grey Highlands council Friday. The Friends of the Beaver Valley group, which has the backing of the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC), is requesting a three-month delay of any potential sale of the property to perform due diligence, appraise the land, inspect the buildings, and prepare an “accurate and low-risk” proposal.